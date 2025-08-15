Mahindra group exploring avenues to expand in hospitality sector: CEO & MD Anish Shah

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Mahindra Group is exploring various avenues beyond vacation ownership to broaden its presence in the travel and tourism sector, according to CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah.

The plans of the group's hospitality arm, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, to have 10,000 rooms by 2030 is "conservative" considering how domestic tourism has boomed in the country post COVID-19 pandemic, Shah said in an interview with PTI Videos.

"So my response to that is that you're right. It should be much more. It is a good target right now, as a business looks at various options to go beyond vacation ownership...," Shah said when asked if the target to have 10,000 rooms by 2030 is very conservative.

He, however, said,"...As those options are thought through, further developed and combined with 'here's what the model is going to be' that will then give us a better sense of how we can play this in a much bigger way." Shah asserted, "Our goal is very clear, to be the number one leisure hospitality player in India and that is something that we have been able to show, as we've seen from all the feedback we get from customers who go to our resorts... The experience has always been fantastic, and that is one that we've been able to deliver for families in leisure destinations, and we want to do that on a much larger scale." There is more to come from Mahindra Holidays business, he noted.

Asked why the group has stayed away from conventional hotels and restricted to only Club Mahindra business, Shah said, "That has been the model of the past but the business is looking at various options now, and is exploring, what are models that make sense, and how can we expand beyond just vacation ownership that we are doing (now)." Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India plans to add about 1,000 rooms this fiscal as part of its overall target of increasing its room count to 10,000 by FY30. As of the quarter ended June 30, 2025, MHRIL has a cumulative base of 5,794 keys.