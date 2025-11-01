Mahindra Group names 7-seater e-SUV XEV 9S

Mumbai: Mahindra Group on Saturday named its seven-seater electric SUV as XEV 9S.

Built on Mahindra's advanced purpose-built INGLO platform, the latest electric SUV from the home-grown automobile major is set for world premier at the 'Scream Electric' event in Bengaluru on November 27, which also will mark one year of Mahindra's all-electric journey and its growing INGLO portfolio, the company said.

"Mahindra has officially unveiled the name of its next all-electric SUV-XEV 9S designed to bring together power, presence, and pure electric performance, the XEV 9S marks a new chapter in Mahindra's all-electric evolution," it said in a statement.