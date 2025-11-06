Mahindra group targets 10-20 pc growth in exports in key markets: CEO & MD Anish Shah

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah said on Friday that the company is targeting 10-20 per cent growth in exports in key overseas markets on the back of its product portfolio.

Participating in a CEO panel discussion on 'Leadership in uncertain and disruptive times - Roadmap for India Inc' at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave here, he said that the group also sees its aerospace business becoming a strong global business going forward.

"Our auto exports are up 40 per cent, and we continue to do a lot more. We are still small, and we need to do more in markets around the world. We are setting targets for ourselves to get 10- 20 per cent market share in certain markets around the world because of the products we have," Shah said.

It reflects the kind of products that India wants to take over, he added.

Auto and farm remain the group's core businesses, he said, and pointed out the rapid rise of "growth gems" such as Mahindra Aerostructure, which is estimated to grow 20 times, and the holiday segment, which currently operates 100 resorts in the domestic market and another 35 in Europe.

For the next phase of growth, Mahindra Group has lined up a capital expenditure of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore over the next three years, with the potential to exceed that investment, he said. PTI IAS MR