Mahindra Group's construction equipment business rolls out new machines

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Mahindra Group's construction equipment business on Tuesday launched its CEV-V range of machines in their respective categories, with advanced features and compliant with the latest industry norms.

MCE, a division of the Mahindra Group, provides Backhoe Loaders in the earthmoving segment and motor graders in the road-building machinery segment.

Construction Equipment Vehicle Stage V (CEV-V) refers to the latest emission standards for non-road diesel engines used in construction equipment.

"Our consistent efforts to introduce products and technologies, coupled with emphasis on local manufacturing, exemplify Mahindra's strong commitment to the Make in India initiative. The introduction of the new CEV-V range of construction equipment reaffirms Mahindra's efforts to achieve the sustainability goals set by the Indian Government," said Venkat Srinivas, business head for truck and bus and construction equipment, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The domestic backhoe loader segment is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing infrastructure and construction activities.

The market is projected to grow to USD 944.5 million by 2033 with a compounded annual growth rate of 5.95 per cent from 2025 to 2023, according to industry estimates.

This growth is fueled by the demand for versatile and cost-efficient machinery in various sectors such as mining, construction and agriculture, as per the industry.

The newly-upgraded CEV-V range of EarthMaster SX Backhoe Loader and RoadMaster G100 motor grader, feature higher-powered engines, meeting CEV-V emission standards. The RoadMaster G100, the high-powered motor grader, is designed to meet the forthcoming CEV-V emission standards, it said, adding the new EarthMaster SX backhoe loader also complies with CEV-V emission regulations, MCE said. PTI IAS MR