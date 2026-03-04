Mahindra Holidays inks 110-key resort near Murud Beach in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) on Wednesday said it has signed a new 110-key resort in Dapoli, near Murud Beach, further strengthening its presence along Maharashtra's coastline.

The first phase, comprising 52-key, is slated for launch in the first quarter of FY27, with the remaining inventory opening in the second quarter of FY27, MHRIL said in a statement.

"Dapoli strengthens our western coast circuit and reflects our focus on adding high-quality inventory in high-demand destinations for India's growing base of holidaying families," MHRIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Bhat added.

This addition forms part of the company's FY26-FY30 roadmap, which targets over 10,000 keys under Club Mahindra and an overall portfolio scale of 12,000 keys.