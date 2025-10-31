Mahindra Holidays Q2 net profit grows 47 pc to Rs 17 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on Friday reported an over 47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.93 crore for the second quarter ended September, driven by higher revenue from operations.

The hospitality firm had reported a net profit of Rs 11.48 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 717.34 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 670.74 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

However, its total expenses rose to Rs 713.32 crore during the second quarter from Rs 677.35 crore a year ago. PTI RSN RSN BAL BAL