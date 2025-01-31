Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q3 PAT jumps over 3-fold to Rs 35.4 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported over three-fold surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 35.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024, mainly driven by strong demand.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10.5 crore in the same period last fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a statement.

Its consolidated total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 710.4 crore against Rs 666.3 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have had a good quarter with robust improvement in consolidated profits. In India, we saw the continuation of the strong demand for leisure hospitality leading to a growth of 12 per cent YoY in resort revenues," MHRIL Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said.

During the quarter, the company continued to expand inventory to offer more choices to members, he said, adding that "we have added 206 keys during the quarter".

MHRIL launched a new resort at Patkote, near Corbett in Uttarakhand, and expanded the existing resort at Kandaghat in Himachal Pradesh, Bhat said.

"Our focus on premiumisation continues with higher unit sales realisation," he added.