Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q2: Consolidated PAT almost halves to Rs 21.4 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 21.43 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.
The company had reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 41.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during the July-September quarter stood at Rs 655.27 crore, as against Rs 598.36 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's total expenditure also rose to Rs 636.32 crore, from Rs 574.65 crore a year ago. PTI RSN SHW