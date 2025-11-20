Mahindra Holidays & Resorts to foray into leisure hospitality business

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts is set to foray into the leisure hospitality business through a subsidiary under the brand name 'Mahindra Signature Resorts' after its board approved the proposal, the company said on Thursday.

The company, which currently operates in the vacation ownership segment, is introducing Mahindra Signature Resorts, a luxury hospitality brand for the leisure market.

The company targets scaling this brand to 2,000 keys by FY30.

Entry into leisure hospitality business will add scale and diversity to the existing business portfolio and will help us attract fast growing categories and customers in the overall tourism sector, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts stated.

The company expects to make an initial investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore towards capex and setting up of this business in Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 19 November 2025, have approved entering into 'Leisure Hospitality' as a new line of business which shall be carried out through a wholly owned subsidiary of the company viz. Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Limited under the brand name 'Mahindra Signature Resorts'," a regulatory filing said.

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays, said, "The demand for experiential holidays is rising swiftly due to increasing affluence. We recognise that family extends beyond the traditional sense to encompass meaningful connections and shared experiences. Hence, we are embarking on our two-brand strategy, to gain a leadership position in the leisure market".

The company also unveiled its vision to become India's number one leisure hospitality player, announcing the "Rebranding of Club Mahindra as Club M" and "Accelerated inventory addition to reach 10,000 keys by FY30" as some of the key elements of this transformation. PTI RSN HVA