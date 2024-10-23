Mahindra inaugurates 2 new testing facilities in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday inaugurated two testing facilities, including the one to test the safety of its SUVs, at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The company formally opened a passive safety lab and a battery and cell research laboratory for its engineers to test the safety of SUV products at various load cases and perform research on cell technologies, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The laboratories, which have come up at an investment of over Rs 300 crore, are 55 km away from the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) where all company SUVs are developed from scratch, it added.

"Safety and sustainability is paramount for us at M&M, and our engineers will now work on these highly sophisticated labs to develop the most fascinating and safe SUVs for our customers," M&M President - Automotive Technology & Product Development Velusamy R said.

Advertisment

The labs will complement MRV where the products are engineered and Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), where cars are tested in variety of terrains and simulations, he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW