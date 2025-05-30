Mahindra introduces Dolby Atmos in Thar ROXX AX7L variant

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has joined hands with Dolby Laboratories to introduce Dolby Atmos in the Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7L variant.

This marks a first-of-its-kind innovation in the global SUV market, integrating 4-channel immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos into a vehicle, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

"By being the first vehicle (Thar ROXX) in the world to feature Dolby Atmos featuring 4 channels of immersive audio integrated into the premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon Branded Audio system, we are redefining the driving experience," M&M President – Automotive Technology & Product Development Velusamy R said.

Dolby Laboratories Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships - IMEA, Karan Grover said that with Dolby Atmos in the SUV, the company is taking the car journey to an entirely new level by transforming the interior cabin into a personalised concert hall on wheels.