Mahindra launches new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle, to navigate any challenge in rebuilding 'resurrected' brands

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Mahindra Group-owned premium motorcycle firm Classic Legends, which has three premium motorcycle brands under it, is running a marathon and will navigate any challenge in rebuilding the resurrected brands like Jawa, Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said.

Speaking at the launch of all-new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle here, Mahindra also said that stories build brands and brands are nothing but aggregation of stories.

The latest offering from the Classic Legends is priced at Rs 1.99-lakh onwards.

In October 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra, through its subsidiary Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), signed a licensing deal to launch motorcycles under the Jawa brand name in India and other East Asian countries.

The same year, the company acquired British motorcycle brand BSA as well.

"Stories build brands. Brands are nothing but aggregations of stories. Why they were formed, how they were formed. How they were built. How they grow. New brands tell new stories. And often all resurrected brands also tell new stories," Mahindra said at the launch.

"We are privileged at Classic Legends to have the opportunity to both resurrect an old brand and to build new stories, a new history. However, contradictory that might sound," he said.

All of us have challenges, all of us are looking forward to the excitement that this brand will bring, he said, adding, "we are running a marathon, we may fall, we may sweat (but) we will rise up," Mahindra stated.

Noting that Classic Legends is one of the growth Gems at the Group, Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish said the company is very well positioned at the second position in the premium motorcycle segment in the country and is looking forward to acquiring the top slot.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering. We've taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the 'price-performance' matrix. As pioneers of neo-classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach," said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

"We are trying to make an Indian Global two-wheeler company," he added.

With the expansion of the '42 Life' series, Jawa has extended the ideal balance of design, price, and performance across motorcycle formats, to appeal to a wide swathe of discerning riders, the company said. PTI IAS MR