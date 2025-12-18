Mahindra Lifespace aims Rs 1,900 cr revenue from new housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is targeting a revenue of around Rs 1,900 crore from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

The company has launched a new project 'Mahindra Blossom' at Whitefield in Bengaluru "with a potential GDV (gross development value) of approx. Rs 1,900 crore", Mahindra Lifespace said in a late-night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has a portfolio of 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group. PTI MJH DRR