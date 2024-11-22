Mahindra Lifespace arm, Sumitomo Corporation to infuse Rs 225 cr in Chennai industrial park

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's subsidiary firm and Japan Sumitomo Corporation will infuse about Rs 225 crore to expand their ongoing industrial park project in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The industrial park, which currently spans over 307 acres, already hosts global and domestic companies that have set up their industrial facilities.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra Lifespace informed that its subsidiary Mahindra World City Developers Ltd (MWCDL), Sumitomo Corporation and Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited (MIPCL), which is a subsidiary of MWCDL, executed a "supplemental joint venture agreement" for expanding the existing industrial park in Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra Lifespace holds 89 per cent stake in MWCDL while Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has the remaining 11 per cent stake.

Advertisment

Further, MWCDL holds 60 per cent stake in MIPCL and the remaining 40 per cent is held by Sumitomo Corporation, Japan.

"The JV partners i.e. shareholders of MIPCL have committed an infusion of around Rs 225 crore towards development of the project. The infusion of capital shall be undertaken in the same proportion as per the existing shareholding of the Joint Venture Partners," the filing added.

MWCDL will build the second phase of the industrial park project in Tamil Nadu under the brand 'Origins by Mahindra' in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation, Japan.

Advertisment

The JV agreement, which was originally signed in 2015 with Sumitomo Corporation, has been further strengthened through a supplemental agreement which involves an investment of about Rs 225 crore by MWCDL and Sumitomo Corporation in MIPCL in proportion to their existing shareholding.

This new phase will also focus on the acquisition and development of land and associated infrastructure to establish an advanced industrial ecosystem.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, "At Mahindra Lifespaces, we take pride in developing industrial clusters and integrated cities that drive economic growth and support businesses. The partnership with Sumitomo Corporation reflects our commitment to fostering progress and enabling industries to thrive sustainably." PTI MJH MJH SHW