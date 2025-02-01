Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 22.47 cr net loss in Dec quarter

New Delhi: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.47 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 185.77 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 88.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Total expenses shot up to Rs 200.88 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 125.12 crore a year ago.

Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group.

The company's development footprint spans 39.44 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.