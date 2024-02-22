Mahindra Lifespace Developers sells housing units worth Rs 800 cr in Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday said it has sold housing units worth Rs 800 crore in Mumbai within three days.

In a regulatory filing, the company, which is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, said it has successfully sold India's first net zero waste plus energy residential project, Mahindra Vista, located in Kandivali East, Mumbai.

"Following its recent launch, the project has sold over Rs 800 crore worth of inventory within three days," it added.

The company's development footprint spans 35.06 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations. PTI MJH SHW