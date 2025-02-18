Mahindra Lifespace Developers ties up with Livingstone Infra for Rs 1,650-crore project

New Delhi: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has tied up with Livingstone Infra to redevelop a project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,650 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has partnered with Livingstone Infra Pvt Ltd for a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore.

The company's development footprint spans 394.4 lakh sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four cities.