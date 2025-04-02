Mahindra Lifespace eyes Rs 1200 cr revenue from two housing redevelopment projects in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Real estate company Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has bagged two projects for the redevelopment of housing societies in Mumbai and is expecting a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Mahindra Lifespace informed that the company has been "appointed as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a project value of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

The project will be pursued under the state's cluster development scheme.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, one of the leading real estate companies in the country, operates its business through two verticals, namely residential projects, under the ‘Mahindra Lifespaces’ and Mahindra Happinest’ brands; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the ‘Mahindra World City’ and ‘Origins by Mahindra’ brands, respectively. PTI MJH MJH MR