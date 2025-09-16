Mahindra Lifespace eyes Rs 1,700 cr revenue from 2 redevelopment projects

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd expects a revenue of Rs 1,700 crore from two redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has been chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai.

The combined gross development potential of these two projects is Rs 1,700 crore.

The two societies span around 2.6 acres and 1.8 acres.

Mahindra Lifespace is one of the leading developers in the country.