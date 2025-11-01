Mahindra Lifespace posts Q2 profit at Rs 47.91 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 33.06 crore during July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 15.96 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

The company is the real estate arm of the large business conglomerate Mahindra Group. PTI MJH HVA