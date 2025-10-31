Mahindra Lifespace signs MoU with Tata Projects for projects construction

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has signed a pact with Tata Projects for construction activities in its projects.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Projects Ltd, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company.

The partnership aims to enhance construction efficiency and scalability, starting with the Mahindra Vista Project in Kandivali, Mumbai, it added.

Under this MoU, Tata Projects will serve as a strategic construction partner to deliver execution for Mahindra Lifespaces' project development. PTI MJH MJH SHW