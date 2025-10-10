Mahindra Lifespace to redevelop 4 housing societies in Mumbai, eyes Rs 800cr revenue

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd will redevelop four housing societies in Mumbai, and the company is expecting a revenue of Rs 800 crore from the sale of free area.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said that it has been selected as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West).

"Spread across about 1.65 acres, the project offers a development potential of Rs 800 crore," it added.

Mahindra Lifespace development footprint spans 49.26 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It has over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations. PTI MJH MJH MR