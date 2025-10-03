Mahindra Logistics adds over 4-lakh sq ft warehousing capacity in Guwahati, Agartala

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics on Friday announced the addition of over 4 lakh sq ft of warehousing capacity in Guwahati and Agartala, enhancing the company's ability to serve key industrial clusters and transport hubs.

Spread across 3 lakh sq ft, the Guwahati facility is the largest Grade-A multi-client warehousing facility in North-East India and houses the region's first Community Centre of Excellence, launched in partnership with the Logistics Skill Council under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the company said.

Meanwhile, the 1.3-lakh sq ft Agartala facility is strategically located to strengthen connectivity with key consumption and production centres across Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Manipur, as well as to establish a powerful platform for cross-border trade with Bangladesh, the company said.

"Our 'Go-East' strategy, exemplified by these multi-client warehousing facilities launched in Guwahati and Agartala, redefines the logistics landscape across the country and solidifies the distribution network within Eastern India.

"A significant gateway to the Northeast, it expands our nationwide warehousing and distribution network to tier-Ii and tier-Ill cities, enhancing connectivity in the remotest locations of the region," said Hemant Sikka, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

As part of the 'Go-East' strategy, the company said, it has developed 1 million square feet of multi-client warehousing space across the region and plans to expand express logistics services to more than 800 pin codes.

This expansion is designed to accelerate economic growth, generate over 2,000 employment opportunities, and build a workforce with 50 per cent diversity from local communities, Mahindra Logistics said. PTI IAS DRR