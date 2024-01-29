Mahindra Logistics expands warehousing capacity in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 29 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics Limited on Monday said it will develop a new 3 lakh square feet warehouse in Nashik where the company has already expanded an existing facility.

The company said it inaugurated a 1 lakh square feet unit at its existing multi-client warehouse in Nashik.

The new 3 lakh sq feet facility is scheduled to become operational by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company said, adding that the state-of-the-art facilities will significantly enhance Mahindra Logistics' pan-India network of multi-client warehousing networks.

Mahindra Logistics manages the distribution of auto components for production plants in Nashik, Igatpuri and Mumbai for its auto OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers.

The new facilities will offer inbound logistics and distribution solutions for automotive, engineering goods, and consumer durables to customers.

Strategically located with easy access to key industrial and manufacturing clusters as well as consumption markets in Nashik, Aurangabad, Satpur, Silvassa and others, these facilities are poised to facilitate efficient logistics operations.

The facilities will be designed in accordance with Mahindra Logistics sustainability standards, encompassing the utilization of renewable energy, use of recycled construction materials, efficient liquid discharge management and adherence to waste management requirements.

With on-site solar power generation capabilities, the facilities can fulfil all their energy needs and are equipped for solar charging for both cargo vehicles and personal mobility.

The company, along with its partners, plans to invest Rs 100 crore for the establishment of these new facilities and generating employment opportunities for more than 300 individuals in the region.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, "Nashik occupies a strategic position, serving as both an industrial and consumption cluster, thereby enriching the overall business ecosystem for companies.

"Our latest expansion in Nashik enables us to broaden our portfolio of integrated solutions for our esteemed clientele in the region, aligning with our strategy to establish larger, world-class facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities." PTI GB HVA