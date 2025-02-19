Mahindra Logistics says incubator programme helped 8 startups develop disruptive solutions

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Wednesday announced the culmination of its incubator programme Catapult 4.0 and said eight startups engaged with the company for mentorship and development of disrupting solutions for better operational efficiency.

This initiative is part of Mahindra Logistics' tech vision to ignite success within the Indian startup ecosystem, catalysing advanced solutions and driving operational excellence in the logistics industry, the company said.

Participating startups -- Tarsyer, Vecros, Tokere, Ignomagine, Electrike, Quargos, KaviRise, and Nebularc -- presented groundbreaking technology solutions, it said.

The startups designed applications across drones, smart warehousing, efficient MHEs, computer vision, and sustainability to serve customers with disruptive innovative solutions integrated to the existing workflow leading to better operational efficiency, optimum resource utilisation and efficient supply chain ecosystem, Mahindra Logistics said.

According to the company, Catapult serves as an open platform to enable startups to innovate in real-world scenarios through knowledge-sharing sessions and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

"Innovation is the foundation of next-generation logistics and as we conclude CATAPULT 4.0, we reinforce our commitment to integrating future-ready, tech-powered solutions into the logistics landscape," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited.

With the global software market projected to reach USD 24.19 billion by 2028, we stand at the forefront of an era defined by intelligence, agility, and precision, he added. PTI IAS HVA