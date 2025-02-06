Mahindra Logistics ties up with Asian Paints

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) has partnered with Asian Paints to deploy a network of integrated line haul transportation solutions for the paint maker for short distances to improve supply chain efficiency and availability.

The collaboration will enable Asian Paints to leverage their scale of operations and further extend this capability in line haul logistics by integrating the company's new pro-trucking solutions, which is a dedicated, premium and fuel-efficient fleet tailored for extensive pan-India line haul movements for multi-site customer operations, Mahindra Logistics said.

"We are further extending our current partnership with Asian Paints with the introduction of integrated line haul solutions, leveraging our 'pro-trucking offering, which empowers our customers to have 100 per cent on demand and dedicated availability of fleets, operating pan-India and integrated with their supply chain network," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Logistics Limited.

The company's technology platform provides customers visualization of the fleet that can seamlessly integrate with their systems. Powered by a leading-edge fleet of BS6 vehicles, with advanced safety and security features, MLL will be able to help Asian Paints achieve significant operational efficiency, he added.

"This strategic partnership aims to enhance cost-efficiencies, drive innovation, and uphold high servicing standards. Both companies are committed to leveraging their combined expertise to deliver superior logistics solutions under the pro-trucking offering," said Harish Lade, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain, Asian Paints Limited.