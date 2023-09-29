Mahindra Logistics unveils warehousing facility in Bhiwandi

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics on Friday unveiled its warehousing facility in Bhiwandi near Mumbai, set up at a capital expenditure of around Rs 200 crore.

Spread in 6.5-lakh sq ft of space, the latest facility will be an important part of Mahindra Logistics' pan-India network of multi-client facilities, the company said in a statement.

These facilities manage the fulfilment and distribution of the company's diverse clients in the automotive, e-commerce and FMCG industries.

"To bolster the capacity and address the growing demand, MLL has been augmenting its network with the addition of built-to-suit (BTS) warehousing facilities across India," said Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL).

"Our latest facility in Bhiwandi is located in one of India's prominent industrial hubs, enabling us to broaden our portfolio of integrated solutions for our valued clientele in the region," he added.

The company said it has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 200 crore, including Rs 125 crore in civil capex (construction).

The Grade-A warehouse has 84 docks and a load-bearing capacity of 8 MT/M2, making it versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications supporting the company's third-party logistics, last-mile delivery and express businesses, it added.

The latest warehouse offers easy access to prominent industrial and manufacturing clusters near Nashik and Vapi facilitating efficient logistics operations.

And with the proximity to India's largest port, this facility is poised to play a pivotal role in the supply chain, enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods, MLL said. PTI IAS BAL BAL