Mahindra net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 3,283 cr in April-June; revenue up 10 pc at Rs 37,218 cr

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 20 per cent to Rs 3,283 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,745 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 37,218 crore as compared to Rs 33,892 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal, the company said.

The company, in a statement, clarified that "there is a gain of 20 per cent in operational profits for the first quarter of FY25. The reported PAT drop is on account of two one-off gains last year." "We had a gain of Rs 405 crore on our KG Mobility investment at the time of listing of the stock and we recorded a gain on sale of our stake in MCIE for Rs 358 crore. These numbers -- adding up to Rs 763 crore -- are not repeated in this year's (Q1 FY25) numbers," it said.

"We have started the FY25 with strong operating performance across all our businesses. Capitalising on leadership positions, auto and farm continued to expand market share and profit margins," Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.

"Transformation at MMFSL ((Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited) is yielding results as asset quality improves and transformation at TechM has commenced with margins as a key focus," he added.

"With this momentum and relentless drive towards execution, we will continue to 'deliver scale' in FY25," Shah said.

Stating that both auto and farm continued on a very strong operating track, Shah said beyond market share gains, the company also saw continuing with margin expansion.

Beyond the market share gains, the company has tripled SUV capacity in the last four years, which has helped it in terms of being able to meet the backlog of demand and be more aggressive in the market as well, Shah said.

In a tough market, Mahindra Finance is unlocking its potential and is starting to see results, he said, adding that the company is halfway through the way to its three-year turnaround as planned earlier.

In addition to the asset quality and growth, technology is a key part of a turnaround, he added.

Tech Mahindra turnaround has also commenced. The first quarter (performance) is on the right track. And we will go through a two to three year turnaround plan there and you will see continued results on that as we hope quarter by quarter, Shah stated.

According to Shah, Mahindra Logistics is on a better track now, though it is still not completely out of the woods as yet.

"It's executing far better and the express business now is quite throwing away losses. This quarter is on a very good... we expect that business to turn around by the end of the current quarter," Shah said.

The company said it recorded the highest-ever Q1 volumes at around 2.12 lakh units, an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year, with the utility vehicle segment also seeing highest-ever Q1 volumes at 1.24 lakh units.

The company said it also increased SUV portfolio capacity to 49,000 units from 18,000 units.

"In Q1 FY25, we gained market share in both auto and farm businesses. We achieved highest-ever quarterly tractor volumes and also improved our Core Tractors PBIT margin by 110 bps y-o-y," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

He said the company retained market leadership in SUVs with 21.6 per cent revenue market share, and in LCVs in less than 3.5 tonnes category, it crossed 50.9 per cent volume market share.

Jejurikar also said that the company wants the waiting periods to be as less as possible and that's the reason for increasing capacity to 49,000 units.

On the farm sector business, M&M said the tractor volumes were up 5 per cent at 1.20 lakh units.

The outlook on Monsoon is also "positive", which has been pretty good in most parts of the country. And most critical markets have acted positively especially west and south, while there is improved government spending both at the state and central level in agriculture, among others.

"We delivered robust margin expansion across our businesses through focused execution. We continue to meet our external commitments," said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd.

"We have also commenced on our capital investment plans in line with what we communicated in May 2024," he said.

Responding to a question about whether M&M has any plans to collaborate with Volkswagen, which is scouting for local partners for growth in the Indian market, Shah said that the company already has an electric mobility supply pact, "and that is a good relationship.

"I'd say that at any point in time with any of our businesses if there is a solid reason to do a partnership that benefits us, then that's something we would look at," he added. PTI IAS HVA