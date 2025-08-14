Mahindra partners with Warner Bros to roll out BE 6 Batman Edition

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday launched BE 6 Batman Edition -- a limited-run electric SUV -- in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products.

The model, which will be limited to just 300 units, brings to life a rare fusion of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures, the Mumbai-based auto major, said.

"The BE 6 has always been about boldness and forward thinking. With the Batman Edition, we wanted to go further -- to create something so personal, so visually arresting, that owning it feels like owning a piece of cinematic history," Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Design & Creative Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors, Pratap Bose, said.

Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh, the production of the model would be limited to just 300 units.

"Batman is more than a pop-culture icon -- he represents innovation, resilience, and an unyielding drive to push boundaries. This collaboration brings that spirit to the road in a bold, electric way," Vikram Sharma, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, APAC, said.

With this limited-edition range, fans in India can experience the thrill of Batman every time they drive, ha added.

Mahindra said deliveries of the electric car will begin on September 20 with bookings commencing on August 23. PTI MSS TRB