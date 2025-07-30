Mahindra Q1 net profit up 24 pc to Rs 4,083 cr; income at Rs 45,529 cr

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,083 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,283 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 45,529 crore in the June quarter against Rs 37,218 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.62 per cent up at Rs 3,217.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW