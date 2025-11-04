Mahindra Q2 PAT up 28 pc at Rs 3,673 cr

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,673 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,867 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

The company said 28 per cent growth in PAT excludes one time gain on land sale in second quarter of FY25.

Revenue rose to Rs 46,106 crore in the September quarter from Rs 37,924 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

"Auto and Farm sustained their leadership with consistent gains in market share and profitability. TechM is progressing well on its transformation journey," Mahindra & Mahindra Group CEO & Managing Director Anish Shah said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) achieved a 45 per cent PAT growth and remains committed to quality growth and digital transformation, he added.

"Our growth gems are steadily advancing towards their ambitious goals, reinforcing our long-term value creation potential," Shah stated.

Shares of the company on Tuesday were trading 1.22 per cent up at Rs 3,591.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS ANU ANU