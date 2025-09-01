Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 1% in August at 75,901 units

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total sales declined 1 per cent year-on-year to 75,901 units in August.

The auto major had dispatched 76,755 units to dealers in August 2024.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 39,399 vehicles in the domestic market, a dip of 9 per cent over 43,277 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

M&M said it sold 26,201 tractors last month in the domestic market, as compared to 20,518 units in August 2024.

"With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers," M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

The company looks forward to GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season, he added.

Total tractor sales last month stood at 28,117 units, as against 21,917 units for the same period last year.

Tractor exports for the month stood at 1,916 units, as compared with 1,399 units in August 2024.

M&M said its overall sales including exports in the trucks and buses business for August stood at 1,701 vehicles, an year-on-year dip of 9 per cent.

Shares of the company on Monday were trading 2.93 per cent up at Rs 3,292 apiece on BSE.