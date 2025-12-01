New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total sales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 92,670 units in November.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 22 per cent over 46,222 units in the year-ago period, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 24,843, a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year, it added.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business reported sales of 42,273 tractors last month in the domestic market, as compared to 31,746 units in November 2024, a growth of 33 per cent.

Total tractor sales last month stood at 44,048 units, as against 33,378 units for the same period last year.

Tractor exports for the month stood at 1,775 units, as compared to 1,632 units in November 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra President, Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said: " This comes on the back of a strong growth of 27 per cent for the festive period of September & October 2025. There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage."

The government's progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers and aiding tractor & farm implements demand, he added.