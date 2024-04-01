Mahindra sales up 4 pc in March at 68,413 units

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total wholesales increased 4 per cent year on year to 68,413 units in March.

Advertisment

The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 66,041 units in March 2023.

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 13 per cent to 40,631 units last month against 35,997 units in March last year, the auto major said in a statement.

For 2023-24 fiscal, the automaker reported 28 per cent increase in passenger vehicle wholesales at 4,59,877 units as against 3,59,253 units in 2022-23 financial year.

"We ended the financial year F24 on a positive note with Mahindra PikUps crossing 2 lakh units during the year, which is the highest-ever for any commercial vehicle in the load segment in India," M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra stated.

Total exports of the company declined 26 per cent to 1,573 last month from 2,115 units in the year-ago period. PTI MSS DR