Mahindra scores high ranking in S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has become the only car manufacturer in the world to achieve a top 1 per cent Corporate Sustainability Assessment ranking in S&P Global's prestigious 2025 Sustainability Yearbook.

The 2025 Sustainability Yearbook ranks the top sustainability performers across various sectors based on S&P Global's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

This year's yearbook analysed over 7,690 companies globally, with only 780 earning a place in the exclusive publication.

"This achievement reflects our deep commitment to building a sustainable future for all our stakeholders," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) President Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

As the only automobile company in the Top 1 per cent of the Sustainability Yearbook, the auto major is setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating that sustainable practices are integral to long-term success, he added. PTI MSS DR