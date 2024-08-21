Mahindra South Africa achieves 20k Pik Up production mark at Durban plant

Johannesburg, Aug 21 (PTI) Mahindra South Africa, the local subsidiary of Indian automotive giant Mahindra, has achieved the milestone of producing 20,000 Pik Up vehicles at its vehicle assembly facility in the coastal city of Durban.

The milestone was achieved six years after Mahindra opened its assembly facility in the African country in May 2018.

"The Mahindra Assembly Facility could rightfully be described as the largest and most complex of its kind on the African continent if one considers single-brand facilities that produce a consistent flow of vehicles every month," said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

Mahindra is also constructing a brand-new assembly facility, expected to be completed by June 2025.

Gupta said the new assembly facility will anchor Mahindra’s next growth phase in South Africa.

"The assembly facility has allowed us to not only meet the growing local demand for Pik Up models but to also serve the needs of the South African bakkie buyer. For instance, the Pik Up Karoo Dusk, Dawn, Storm and Dew Special Edition models are made possible by the assembly plant," he said.

At present, Mahindra employs 90 staff on the assembly line.

"India and South Africa are major trading partners, and nowhere is this more evident than in the automotive industry. Mahindra is a perfect example of the increase in trade and investment between the two countries, growing in local popularity while constantly increasing its investment in South Africa," said High Commissioner of India to South Africa Prabhat Kumar.