Mahindra Susten commissions 560 MWp solar power projects in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Mahindra Susten on Tuesday said it has commissioned 560 MWp of solar capacities in Gujarat and Rajasthan in calendar year 2025.

This portfolio is expected to generate 1,000 million units (MUs) of clean electricity annually, using approximately 12,400 tonne of steel, 2,600 km of cabling and around 1 million solar modules.

Mahindra Susten is Mahindra Group’s clean-tech platform and a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP).

The 560 MWp capacities include 280 MWp solar plant in Gujarat and a 280 MWp facility in Rajasthan. They are selling electricity under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Together, the two projects span 2,000 acres and are designed to deliver reliable utility-scale power to the state grids, a company statement said.

"Commissioning 560 MWp across Gujarat and Rajasthan in 2025 marks yet another major milestone for Mahindra Susten...Building on 15 years of expertise, we are deepening our presence across utility-scale solar and wind, storage, hybrid, and group-captive projects, reinforcing our pledge to support our nation’s clean energy goals and create lasting value for communities and stakeholders," MD and CEO Avinash Rao said.

Besides, Mahindra Susten continues to expand its renewable energy footprint with several large-scale projects under development and execution in states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The company's expertise extends beyond solar to hybrid solutions, energy storage, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), ensuring reliable, flexible and future-ready renewable integration, it said.