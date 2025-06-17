Mahindra TEQO appoints Ankit Jain as CEO

New Delhi: Mahindra TEQO, a renewable energy asset management arm of the Mahindra Group, on Tuesday said it has appointed Ankit Jain as its Chief Executive Officer.

Jain brings over 18 years of experience in renewable energy project development and digital transformation. Prior to this role, he played a key role at Mahindra Susten, leading multi-gigawatt projects and ESG initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra TEQO portfolio spans utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), and rooftop solar assets, supported by deep operational experience across diverse geographies and climates.

The company said Jain's appointment marks a significant milestone in TEQO's journey to becoming a global powerhouse in renewable energy asset management.

"Ankit's appointment is a natural progression in our vision to make TEQO a global benchmark in renewable intelligence and lifecycle asset management," Deepak Thakur, Director at Mahindra TEQO, said.