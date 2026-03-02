Mahindra to exit non-viable Japan agri-machinery business

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has decided to exit its Japan agri-machinery business as part of a portfolio rationalisation following a strategic review.

The board of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd (MAM), which is operating in Japan, has approved to withdraw from the agricultural machinery business, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

MAM has also announced that the business which supplies spare parts for its products and product warranty services would continue to operate, it added.

With respect to businesses other than continuing business, MAM plans to dissolve and proceed with liquidation procedures in accordance with the applicable law therein, it stated.

"MAM has continued to incur losses despite multiple structural measures aimed at restoring profitability. After detailed assessment of the business' long term viability and financial sustainability, MAM has determined that sustaining the business in a stable manner going forward would be challenging," it stated.

On completion of the liquidation procedure, the promoter group would not have to incur the annual loss as well as funding these losses, it added.

The company plans to cease the production and sale of agricultural machinery by the first half of fiscal year 2027.

MAM will proceed with the business withdrawal while giving due consideration so as to minimise the inconvenience to all stakeholders, including business partners, it stated.

Each business partner will be contacted individually in due course, it added.

"In addition, except for employees engaged in the continuing business, the company will provide maximum possible re-employment support to employees who are unavoidably required to leave as a result of this business withdrawal," it stated.

The revenue from operations of MAM for the year ended March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 2,094.17 crore and after elimination of intercompany transactions with the Mahindra Group, MAM contributed Rs 1,786.03 crore or 1.13 per cent to the consolidated turnover.

M&M shares were trading 2.82 per cent down at Rs 3,303.90 apiece on BSE.