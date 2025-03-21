Mahindra & Mahindra to hike vehicle prices by up to 3% from April

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from April.

The price increase is attributed to rising input costs and increased commodity prices, among other reasons, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, it added.

Various automakers including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Kia India, BMW and Honda Cars India have announced to hike vehicle prices from next month citing rising input costs.

Shares of M&M on Friday ended 1.08 per cent down at Rs 2,799.30 apiece on BSE.