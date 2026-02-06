Mahindra to invest Rs 15k cr in Maha over 10 yrs; set up automobile, tractor unit in Nagpur

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Mahindra Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Maharashtra over the next ten years, which includes setting up an automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

In addition, Mahindra will acquire land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region to expand current product and engine capacities, as well as to support the growth of its Advanced Technology business, Mahindra Group said in a statement.

"With these initiatives, Mahindra is committing a comprehensive investment of Rs 15,000 crore over a ten-year period in Maharashtra and will acquire over 2,000 acres across three locations to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint," it added.

The Nagpur facility, which will be the group's largest integrated manufacturing facility for automobiles and tractors, will start production in 2028.

Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra's largest integrated manufacturing footprint in the country, the statement added.

"This facility represents a bold step forward in Mahindra's manufacturing journey. Designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors, it brings together scale, flexibility and advanced technology within one integrated footprint," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar, said.

"It strengthens our ability to deliver world-class products while staying true to our commitment to Make in India for the World." The announcement was made at Advantage Vidarbha, a three-day flagship event positioning the region as an emerging industrial growth hub on India's manufacturing map.

"Mahindra's decision to establish its largest integrated auto and tractor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra is a strong endorsement of the state's robust industrial ecosystem and progressive policy framework," the statement quoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

This landmark investment will generate significant employment, accelerate regional development in Vidarbha and surrounding areas, and further reinforce Maharashtra's position as a leading manufacturing hub in India, Fadnavis said. PTI RKL BAL BAL