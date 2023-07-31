Mahindra's battery test facility inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a Rs 210 crore battery test facility at Mahindra Research Valley, Chengalpattu, virtually from the Secretariat here on Monday.

He also laid the foundation stone for establishing the company's EV crash test lab at Mahindra SUV Proving Track in SIPCOT Cheyyar industrial complex, Tiruvannamalai district, with an investment of Rs 290 crore.

The battery test lab has already created over 1,000 jobs and realised an investment worth Rs 210 crore, an official release here said. The EV crash test lab facility will bolster the state's green and sustainable vision.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd R Veluswamy and senior officials participated. PTI JSP ANE