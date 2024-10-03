Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors launches new compact tractor model to boost farm mechanization

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Mahindra Group's Swaraj Tractors on Thursday unveiled its new Target 625 tractor model, available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the country's competitive agricultural machinery market.

The new model, featuring an 83.1 Nm torque diesel engine and adjustable track widths, aims to cater to farmers looking to adopt modern farming techniques while navigating narrow field spaces, the company said in a statement.

Key features include a lifting capacity of 980 kg- Power take-off (PTO) output of 14.09 kW, constant mesh transmission, and digital instrument cluster.

The Target 625 model is equipped with "Max-Cool Radiator" technology, designed to prevent overheating during extended operations, a common concern in the country's agricultural conditions.

The Punjab-based company did not disclose the pricing details.

The domestic tractor market has seen growing demand for compact models that can handle diverse agricultural operations while minimizing crop damage during in-field movements.

Established in 1974, Swaraj Tractors manufactures a range of tractors from 11.2 kW (15 HP) to 49.2 kW (65 HP), providing comprehensive farming solutions and horticulture mechanization.