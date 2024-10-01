Mahindra's tractor sales rise 2% to 44,256 units in September

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Tuesday said its tractor sales increased 2 per cent to 44,256 units in September 2024 from 43,210 units sold in the same month last year.

Of the total sales in the previous month, domestic sales were 43,201 units, up 3 per cent from 42,034 units sold in September 2023, while exports were down 10 per cent at 1,055 units as against 1,176 tractors shipped abroad last year, the company said.

"Monsoon rainfall has seen an increase of 7.5 per cent over LPA (long period average) and this has helped increase in kharif sowing of all crops except cotton. Reservoir levels have recovered very well and are now at 13 per cent higher than LPA, which augurs very well for a bumper rabi crop," said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

On the back of good kharif crop and likely strong rabi crop, rural sentiments are positive. With positive terms of trade for farmers and upcoming festivals, the company expects robust demand for tractors going forward, he added.