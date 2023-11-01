MAHLE India sets up new R&D Testing Centre in TN

Coimbatore (TN), Nov 1 (PTI) MAHLE Electric Drives (MEDI) India on Wednesday inaugurated its new research and development testing facility here, aimed at strengthening its footprint in electrification in the country.

Advertisment

The new facility would be part of the MAHLE global research and development organisation and it would play a crucial role in MAHLE's footprint in e-mobility by developing new products, technologies, and solutions for vehicle electrification under strict ISO standards for quality as well as IES standards for environmental protection.

The new facility is set to make a vital contribution to the Make in India, the drive of the government of India and to the company's MAHLE 2030+ strategy, where electrification is key, the company said in a statement.

"This is a major milestone for MAHLE towards developing local competencies for product validation. This facility will also enable us to do extensive benchmarking of electrification products, to remain competitive in the global market under our Make in India drive," MAHLE President Milind Godbole said.

Advertisment

With the new facility, MAHLE would be able to expand its product development capabilities for electric powertrain customers.

"Our new Research and Development Testing Centre in Coimbatore is not only a major milestone for MAHLE Electric Drives India but the entire MAHLE electronics and mechatronics business unit. It is also a clear commitment to the Indian market towards developing local competencies for product validation," Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager Mechatronics and Electronics Martin Wellhoeffer said.

"By doing so, MAHLE will offer competitive products which meet the local customer requirements and will further position itself as a strong development partner for our Indian customers," he added. PTI VIJ KH