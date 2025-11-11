MAIA Estates raises Rs 120 cr from Arnya to build housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Real estate firm MAIA Estates has raised Rs 120 crore from Arnya to build a housing project in South Bengaluru.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it is developing a housing project, The Seven, at Basavanagudi, South Bengaluru with a total area of around 6 lakh sq ft. The construction is slated to commence in early 2026, with completion expected by 2029.

The company has raised Rs 120 crore from Arnya, it added.

Established in 2016, Bengaluru-based MAIA Estates has 11 million square feet area under various stages of planning and construction. PTI MJH HVA