Majhi presents Rs 12,156-cr supplementary budget in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal in the assembly.

While laying the supplementary statement of expenditure, Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said this budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources.

He said the funds proposed in the supplementary budget would meet the additional requirement of expenditure for completion of important ongoing projects and centrally sponsored schemes.

Some of the new initiatives to be covered in the supplementary budget include Rs 125 crore for holding the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, and Rs 92 crore for the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ (DAJGUA).

It also has provision of Rs 142 crore for Constituency Wise Allocation under the Minimum Needs Programme, Rs 299 crore for deployment of central forces to tackle the Maoist menace and Rs 51 crore for installation of CCTV Surveillance System in police stations and outposts. PTI AAM RBT