Majority Indian organisations plan to hire dedicated professionals for cyber security: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Around 90 per cent of Indian organisations plan to hire dedicated professionals in the next 12 months to manage and enhance digital identity management, infrastructure, and security, according to a report by Rubrik Zero Labs released on Sunday.

According to the statement, AI wave is translating into an increase of AI agents in the workplace, which equates to a surge of both non-human identities and agentic identities.

This is resulting in an urgent focus for CIOs and CISOs on identity threats and recovery, the report -- Identity Crisis: Understanding & Building Resilience Against Identity-Driven Threats -- stated.

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,625 IT security decision-makers at companies with 500 or more employees with a 50/50 split of directors/VPs and CIOs/CISOs, it said.

"Attackers are now frequently targeting both human and non-human identities. It's the fastest route to critical systems and data, fundamentally changing the face of Indian cyber defense," Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, India & Head of Engineering at Rubrik said in the statement.

The research was conducted in the US, EMEA (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands), and APAC (Japan, Australia, Singapore, India), from September 18-29, 2025. PTI KKS TRB