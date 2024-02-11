Majority of employees feel difficulty in adapting work-from-office module: Report

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Amid companies encouraging their employees to return to the office, a majority of workers interviewed feel that it will be difficult for them to adapt to this transition, according to a report.

There is an apprehension among employees regarding the adaptation to the work-from-office module, and 69 per cent of respondents have expressed concerns about the potential challenges associated with this transition, a report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants said.

However, 25 per cent of employees showcased resilience and confidence in their ability to navigate and adapt to the renewed office environment, it added.

The report is based on an online survey among 1,213 employees from October 26 to November 30 across sectors like banking and finance, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES, and manufacturing.

The report also anticipated a potential rise in attrition as a consequence of the work-from-office call.

A significant 82 per cent of employees have expressed concerns, citing the increasing availability of work-from-home job opportunities in the market, the report said.

This presents the evolving nature of the job market and the need for organisations to consider and address the preferences and demands of their workforce, it added.

On the flip side, 12 per cent of respondents do not perceive attrition as a major concern, signalling a degree of optimism about the benefits of the in-office experience.

About 67 per cent of respondents believe that work-from-office facilitates the integration of new employees with the larger workforce, serving as a catalyst for instilling organisational values.

This perspective highlights the importance employees place on interpersonal connections and the shared ethos that comes with in-person collaboration, the report noted.

Amid these concerns, most employees stressed the need for flexibility, with 56 per cent believing that employers should provide relaxations or work-from-anywhere benefits for on-site employees whose home location differs from their office posting.

On the contrary, 33 per cent did not advocate for such flexibility, suggesting a varying spectrum of opinions on this matter, it added.

"As we navigate the transition from remote work to the traditional office, our recent report reflects a diverse range of sentiments among employees.

"While some express concerns about challenges associated with this shift, others showcase resilience and confidence in adapting to the renewed office environment. However, differing opinions exist within the workforce, emphasising the need for flexibility," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

He noted that the anticipation of potential attrition underscores the dynamic nature of the job market, prompting organisations to consider and address the evolving needs and preferences of the workforce.