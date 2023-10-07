Majority of employees feel discrimination, partiality create toxic work environment: Report

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A majority of employees feel reporting managers' discriminatory and partial treatment is mainly responsible for creating a toxic work environment within organisations, according to the survey.

About 13 per cent of respondents attributed toxicity to managerial tyranny and ill behaviour, a report by staffing solutions provider Genius Consultants said on Saturday.

As per the survey, 88 per cent of respondents identified "toxic work culture" as a major factor contributing to high attrition rates.

The direct link between employee retention and the establishment of a positive work culture cannot be ignored, the report noted.

Only 3 per cent of employees do not share this perspective, it added.

"An alarming 71 per cent of respondents expressed their belief that the practice of discrimination and partiality by reporting managers is the primary source of toxicity within organisations," the report said.

This report is based on an online survey of 1,531 employees from July 16 to August 16 across sectors, including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, among others.

The report revealed that 91 per cent of respondents believed that a higher salary could mitigate the impact of a toxic work culture, suggesting that while monetary compensation is not a panacea, it can play a role in offsetting the negative effects.

However, a small section of just 2 per cent of respondents did not agree with this sentiment, it stated.

The report also found that 94 per cent of employees interviewed stated their willingness to speak up against senior personnel or reporting managers who propagate toxicity within the workplace.

A substantial 92 per cent of respondents recognised the pivotal role of HR in monitoring and controlling issues related to toxic work culture and taking proactive measures to address concerns and create positive change.

While the majority of respondents acknowledged the vital role that HR plays in fostering a positive and healthy workplace environment, 3 per cent of respondents feel other factors or departments hold greater responsibility for mitigating toxic work culture.

"The results of this survey serve as a wake-up call to the challenges that persist within workplaces today. Organisations need to be committed to addressing these concerns and fostering a culture where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered," Genius Consultants Chairman and MD RP Yadav said. PTI SM BAL BAL